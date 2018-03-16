LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton kickers lose to Triad, drop to 0-2

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

The Alton girls soccer team will not be celebrating another Metro Cup tournament championship this year.

The Redbirds fell to 0-2 after losing to the Triad Knights 1-0 on Thursday in a Nike Bracket tournament match at Edwardsville.

Alton returns to Edwardsville at 5:30 today to play Springfield in its final match of pool play. The Redbirds are tied for sixth with Rochester and Springfield in pool play with zero points. They'll likely play in the fifth or seventh-place match on Saturday.

A year ago, Alton won its second straight Metro Cup tournament title after beating Althoff 3-2 in the Nike Bracket championship match.

So far, the Redbirds not only are searching for their first win, but they're also looking to score their first goal. They started their season on Monday with a 2-0 loss to Belleville West.

Alton was 12-6-2 last season, its second straight winning season.

Triad, which won the Nike division of the Metro Cup last year, improved to 2-1 with the win over the Redbirds and will play Waterloo in the third-place match at 4 p.m. The Knights' Molly Suess scored the only goal in the match.

SOFTBALL

EA-WR 6, Wesclin 4

GIRLS SOCCER

EA-WR 3, Greenville 1

Edwardsville 3, Rochester 0

Althoff 6, Roxana 0

Marion 3, Father McGivney 0

Freeburg 5, Civic Memorial 3

BASEBALL

Alton 6, Carbondale 1

Civic Memorial 5, Belleville East 1

Edwardsville 4, Columbia 1

BOYS TRACK

Granite City 74, Highland 70