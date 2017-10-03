LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton kickers soar to victory over Jersey on senior night

The Alton Redbirds celebrated senior night under the lights on Monday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field with a 5-0 win over the Jersey Panthers.

The Redbirds improved to 10-5-2 with four regular season matches left, two at home and two on the road. Alton returns to action at 6:45 tonight with a Southwestern Conference road match against Belleville West.

Two Alton seniors – Sam VanVoorhis and Colin Lombardi – scored goals in Monday's match. Joe Morrissey, Sam Stutz and Josh Lombardi also scored goals for the Redbirds.

Solomon Blackmon, Levi Davis, Hunter Dill, Ethan Kercher, Orron Lee, Troy Lockhart and Myles Marfell round out the Alton senior class.

Monday's match was played under portable lighting.

BOYS SOCCER

Father McGivney 8, Valmeyer 0

Marquette Catholic 2, Althoff 1

Mascoutah 6, Roxana 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pana def. Roxana 25-10, 25-18

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 9, Waterloo 0

Greenville 6, Granite City 3