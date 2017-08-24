LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton kickers top SH-G in season opener

Blake Dunse scored a pair of first-half goals to lift the Alton Redbirds to a season-opening, 4-1 victory over Sacred Heart-Grffin on Wednesday at Springfield.

Dunse, a junior, broke a 1-1 tie by scoring in the 17th and 25th minutes. Juniors Joe Morrissey and Sam Stutz also scored goals for Alton, which will play Murphysboro at 4 p.m. Friday in the first match of the Redbird Round Robin Tournament.

Last year, the Redbirds started their season with a 2-0 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin, which was also Nick Funk's first match as Alton coach.

Alton finished 14-6-2 in '16.

BOYS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 2, Mount Vernon 1

GIRLS GOLF

Alton 194, Highland 196, Triad 225

Granite City 219, Roxana 229 (Bailey Sharpmack of Roxana earned medalist honors with a 43).

Althoff 177, Civic Memorial 203, Freeburg 211, Waterloo 225

GIRLS TENNIS

Metro East Lutheran 6, Alton JV 1