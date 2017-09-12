LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton spikers reach .500 mark with road victory

The Alton volleyball team climbed back to the .500 mark with a 25-14, 25-19 road victory over the Cahokia Comanches.

The Redbirds improved to 5-5 and won their third match in a row. They were coming off a third-place showing at the Alton Invitational over the weekend.

Alton also picked up its second road win of the season. On Aug. 23, the Redbirds came back to defeat Metro East Lutheran in three games on the road to improve to 1-1, the last time they were at the .500 mark.

Last year, Alton stormed to a 7-1 mark before finishing at 14-20-1.

The Redbirds began their '17 season on Aug. 21 with a loss to Columbia before beating Metro East Lutheran two days later. They lost back-to-back matches to Fort Zumwalt South and Glenwood. Alton finished with a 3-2 mark at its tournament over the weekend, beating Jersey, Civic Memorial and Granite City and losing to Fort Zumwalt South and tournament champion Triad.

Alton will look to climb over the .500 mark for the first time this season on Thursday, when it travels to East St. Louis for its Southwestern Conference opener. Last year, the Redbirds went 0-7 in league play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City def. Gibault 25-22, 25-19

Edwardsville def. Triad 25-9, 25-13

BOYS SOCCER

Alton 4, Mater Dei 0

Triad 4, Civic Memorial 0

Carlyle 4, Metro East Lutheran 2

BOYS GOLF

Jersey 171, Alton 175

GIRLS GOLF

Highland 179, Roxana 230 (Bailey Sharpmack of Roxana earns medalist honors with a 38)

O'Fallon 157, Alton 185

GIRLS TENNIS

Civic Memorial 5, Granite City 4

Roxana 8, Metro East Lutheran 1

FIELD HOCKEY

University City 2, Marquette Catholic 0