LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bertoletti leads Roxana bowlers past MELHS

Roxana's Christian Bertoletti began his junior bowling season on a high note Tuesday.

Bertoletti shot a 731 to lead the Shells to a 40-0 win over Metro East Lutheran in the season opening match for both boys bowling teams at Airport Bowl.

Bertoletti, who was Roxana's first state qualifier last year, shot a 229 in the first game, a 258 in the second and a 248 in the third. He was the only bowler to shoot over 700 in the match.

Freshman Logan Wonders shot a 612, senior Marcus Hartnett finished with a 560, Ethan Baumgartner had a 530 for the Shells, who will compete against Civic Memorial at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl. CM, which qualified for state last year, begins its season today.

Jacob Mitchell shot a 473 and Kyle Asbury finished with a 466 to lead MELHS, which will compete against East Alton-Wood River at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Airport Bowl.

Roxana and MELHS – along with Marquette Catholic, EA-WR and Southwestern – are part of a new bowling conference called the Riverbend Conference this winter.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Columbia 5, Granite City 0