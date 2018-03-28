LOCAL ROUNDUP: Bielecke leads EHS kickers to another win over Belleville West

Hannah Bielecke helped the Edwardsville girls soccer team pull off another win over the Belleville West Maroons on Tuesday.

The sophomore scored a pair of goals to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 win over the Maroons at the District 7 Sports Complex. She scored a goal in each half, bringing her season total to three.

The Tigers improved to 4-1-2 overall and 1-0-1 in Southwestern Conference play. They beat Belleville West 2-0 on March 17 in the Nike Division championship match of the Metro Cup Tournament, which was also played at EHS.

Edwardsville's next match will be 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville East. The Tigers began their season March 12 with a 5-0 win over the Lancers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 2, Belleville East 0

O'Fallon 2, Granite City 0