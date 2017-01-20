LOCAL ROUNDUP: Caldwell leads Alton to win at Belleville East tourney

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

ALTON 74, MCCLUER 59 -- Kevin Caldwell, Jr. scored a career-high 31 points to lift the Redbirds to a victory over the Comets on Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Chic-Fil-A Tournament at Belleville East.

Caldwell hit seven 3-pointers that tied the tournament mark that was set by Belleville East’s Mike Dale in 2003.

Ty’ohn Trimble and Morris Adams each scored 10 for the Redbirds, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 8-7.

Alton will play St. Mary’s in the consolation championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Redbirds lost to the Dragons 60-59 in the championship game of the Alton Redbird Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 26.

AHS began tournament play with an 87-85 loss to Althoff in a first-round game Tuesday. The 85 points marked a season high for the Redbirds.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58, RED BUD 31 -- The Explorers improved to 2-0 in the Sparta Tournament by cruising past the Musketeers on Thursday.

Marquette inched closer to a trip to the championship game of the eight-team tournament. A win over host Sparta at 8:30 tonight will send them there.

The Explorers won their season-high ninth straight game and improved to 17-2. They led 27-16 at halftime and 40-21 after the third quarter.

Marquette, which won Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off and Freeburg-Columbia tournament titles, beat Freeburg 49-29 on Tuesday to begin tournament play at Sparta.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 64, HILLSBORO 62 -- The Knights advanced to the fifth-place game of the Litchfield Tournament after edging the Hiltoppers on Thursday in the fifth-place semifinals.

Braden Woolsey scored 22 points and Noah Coddington added 18 for MELHS, which improved to 8-11 and will play Pana at 4 p.m. Saturday in the fifth-place game. The Knights won the tournament title last year.

MELHS has won four of its last five after losing 10 games in a row. The Edwardsville school beat Roxana and lost to Mount Zion in pool play at the 12-team Litchfield tourney.

The Knights played without coach Anthony Smith on Thursday. He had to sit out after getting a double technical foul against Mount Zion on Tuesday.

LITCHFIELD 39, ROXANA 36 -- The Shells fell to 0-3 in the Litchfield Tournament after losing to the host Purple Panthers on Thursday in the ninth-place semifinals.

Zach Golenor finished with 18 points, including 14 in the first half, with four 3-pointers and Cody McMillen added 11 for Roxana, which dropped to 8-12 and will play East Alton-Wood River in the 11th-place game at 6 tonight. The Shells beat the Oilers 51-36 in the last meeting on Dec. 9.

Roxana beat Litchfield 68-45 on Dec. 13. On Thursday, the Shells led 14-12 after the first quarter, 27-23 at halftime and 33-31 after the third before the Purple Panthers outscored Roxana 8-3 in the final quarter to pull off the win.

LEBANON 80, EA-WR 74 -- The Oilers got 22 points apiece from Jake Roustio and Hunter Hall and finished their largest scoring output of the season, but weren’t able to pull off the win over Greyhounds on Thursday in the ninth-place semifinals in the Litchfield Tournament.

Lebanon outscored EA-WR 22-9 in the first quarter and never looked back. The loss sent the Oilers to the 11th-place game against crosstown rival Roxana at 6 tonight.

EA-WR lost its fifth straight game -- a season high -- and dropped to 4-13. The Oilers had a pair of four-game losing streaks.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, COLUMBIA 35 -- Civic Memorial came out on top in the battle of the Eagles on Thursday at home.

Allie Troeckler scored 30 points and Kaylee Eaton finished with 11 to lead the Eagles, who improved to 18-2 and will play Carrollton at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the Carrollton Tournament. CM is the top seed in the 16-team tournament.

The Bethalto school bounced back from a 53-47 loss to Washington (Mo.) in the Liberty Bank Great River Shootout at Alton High School on Monday.

FATHER MCGIVNEY 62, SANDOVAL 45 -- Macy Hoppes scored 15 points and Rachel Kassing added 12 to lead the Griffins to a road victory over Sandoval on Thursday.

Father McGivney improved to 6-12, four of those wins came on the road. The 62 points on Thursday marked a season high.

The Griffins will play Granite City at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the Carrollton Tournament.

EAST ST. LOUIS 50, ALTON 41 -- The Redbirds dropped to 1-18 overall and 0-11 in Southwestern Conference play with a loss to the Flyers on Thursday on the road.

Alton lost its 15th straight game and its second to East St. Louis this season. The Redbirds lost to the Flyers 40-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 1 in Godfrey.

East Side led 13-7 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime.

AHS will play Hillsboro in the first round of the Hillsboro (Mo.) Invitational at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

LITCHFIELD 51, EA-WR 27 -- The Oilers lost their 13th straight game after falling to the Purple Panthers on Thursday at home.

EA-WR is 2-19 and will play its next four games on the road. It will play a Prairie State Conference game at Bunker Hill on Monday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 5, HIGHLAND 2 -- Bryce Simon scored a hat trick and Jacob Hendrickson and Shawn Grizzle each scored a goal to lead the Redbirds to a win over the Bulldogs on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Alton improved to 4-13-3 and wraps up its regular season against Belleville at 8:45 p.m. next Thursday at East Alton.

The Redbirds scored three goals in the first period. Simon scored two goals in the opening period and completed the hat trick by scoring a goal in the second.

COLUMBIA 7, BETHALTO 4 -- Columbia scored three goals in the first and three more in the second to extend Bethalto’s losing streak to a season-high five games on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Eagles dropped to 10-8-2 and will play Edwardsville at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena. They lost to the Tigers 3-1 on Jan. 2 that started the five-game losing streak.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 6, FORT ZUMWALT WEST 2 -- Lucas Tucker scored a hat trick to lead the Tigers past the Jaguars on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Tucker scored his three goals within the last five minutes of the game. Stanley Lucas, Logan Bielecke and John Paul Krekovich also scored goals for Edwardsville, which improved to 14-3-1 with two regular season games remaining.

The Tigers return to Granite City Ice Rink at 8 p.m. next Thursday to play CBC. Edwardsville split its last two meetings with the Cadets this season.

The Tigers on Thursday returned to the ice for the first time since Jan. 9, when they beat Vianney 7-3.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 105, O’FALLON 78 -- The Tigers won six of nine individual events and swept all three relays en route to a third win over the Panthers at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Edwardsville improved to 5-0 and has its next dual match on Jan. 28 against Springfield at CFAC.

Brian Baggette won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, Benny Benson came out on top in the 100-yard butterfly, Matthew Mendez won the 50-yard freestyle, Spencer Sholl won the 100-yard breaststroke and Mark Schoolman won the diving competition.

The Tigers won the 200-yard freestyle and medley relays and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

WRESTLING

O’FALLON 44, ALTON 18 -- The Redbirds dropped to 10-7 overall and 3-3 in Southwestern Conference play with a loss to the Panthers in their final home match of the season on Thursday.

Alton has four dual matches remaining. It has a triangular match with Belleville East and Cahokia at 9 a.m. Saturday at Cahokia.

The Redbirds will wrestle Belleville East again on Wednesday and that match will count towards conference standings.