LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM baseball comes from behind to beat Collinsville

The Civic Memorial baseball team came back from a 3-0 deficit to knock off the Collinsville Kahoks 10-8 in a home game at the Bethatho Sports Complex on Monday.

The Eagles improved to 6-3 and will play a road game against Greenville at 4:30 today.

With Collinsville leading 3-0, CM scored two runs in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth, six in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull off its second straight win.

Brandon Carpenter, Brandon Hampton and Corey Price each had two hits. Price also drove in five RBIs.

Geoffrey Withers picked up the win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out five in 5.3 innings of work. Price picked up the save.

BASEBALL

Highland 12, Granite City 8

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Metro East Lutheran def. Gibault 25-23, 25-15

GIRLS' SOCCER

Mater Dei 1, Civic Memorial 0