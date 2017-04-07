LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM baseball team cruises to win over EA-WR

The runs continue to pile up for the Civic Memorial baseball team.

The Eagles cruised to a 14-0 win in five innings over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The 14 runs marked a season high for CM, which won its fourth straight game and improved to 8-3.

EA-WR dropped to 0-8.

CM has scored 47 runs in the last four games. The Bethalto school scored in double digits in runs in each of those games.

On Thursday, the Eagles scored three runs in the first, four in the second, six in the third and one in the fifth.

Corey Price went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, David Lane went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Konnar Loewen had two hits and two RBIs and Caden Clark and Jaxsen Helmkamp each scored two runs.

Trenton Smith recorded the win on the mound, striking out six, walking two and giving up only two hits.

The Eagles will travel to O'Fallon to take on the Panthers at 4:30 today. The Oilers play a home game against Calhoun at 4:30 today.

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 3

Jersey 7, Marquette Catholic 4

SOFTBALL

Alton 9, Granite City 3

Belleville West 7, Edwardsville 5

Highland 17, EA-WR 5

Calhoun 1, Marquette Catholic 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Freeburg 3, Metro East Lutheran 0

Triad 1, Civic Memorial 0

BOYS' TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 6, Jersey 3

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CBC def. Edwardsville 25-14, 25-22