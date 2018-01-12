LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM bowlers pull off sweep over EA-WR

It didn't take the Civic Memorial boys bowling team long to bounce back from a tough loss to Roxana.

The Eagles cruised to a 38-2 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Thursday at Airport Bowl to improve to 11-3-1.

CM beat EA-WR for the second time this season. The Eagles won 38-2 in the last meeting on Nov. 15 .

Also on Thursday, CM beat the Oilers 39-1 in the girls match to complete the sweep. The two teams will square off again on Jan. 24.

Both CM and EA-WR boys teams will compete in the Jersey Regional tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.

Even though the Eagles and Oilers start their postseason on Saturday, they still have two regular season matches remaining. CM will bowl against Triad on Wednesday and Highland on Thursday and EA-WR will bowl against Roxana on Tuesday and Marquette Catholic on Jan. 23.

In Thursday's boys match, Gordon Madrey shot a 605 and Draven Brand fired a 592 to lead the Eagles, who were coming off a 25-15 loss to Roxana on Wednesday.

CM outshot EA-WR 2,806-2,425.

Chance Walter shot a 591 to lead the Oilers.

In the girls match, Erin Zobrist bowled a 518 to lead the Eagles, who won their third straight match and improved to 4-7 with five regular season matches remaining.

Nicole Lane shot a 374 to lead EA-WR, which also has five regular season matches remaining.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 3, Bethalto 0

Collinsville 11, Granite City 1

Highland 1, EA-WR 0

BOYS BOWLING

O'Fallon 35, Alton 5

Collinsville 32, Granite City 8

GIRLS BOWLING

O'Fallon 31, Alton 9

Collinsville 40, Granite City 0