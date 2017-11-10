LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM boys bowlers go to 2-0 with win over Jersey

The Civic Memorial boys bowling team began its quest of its second straight trip to the state tournament by winning its first two matches.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 35-5 win over Jersey on Thursday in their Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Airport Bowl.

CM started its season on Wednesday with a 26.5-13.5 win over Roxana at Airport Bowl. The Bethalto school bowled an 1,126 in the second game.

On Thursday, Zac Cathorall and Gordon Madrey – two of the key bowlers in last year's state-qualifying team – led the Eagles with a 620 and a 617, respectively.

The Eagles, who finished 12-5 in dual matches last year, will compete in the Zachary Lecuyer Memorial Tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Camelot Bowl.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Collinsville 13, Bethalto 1