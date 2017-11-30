LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM boys roll to victory over Waterloo

The Civic Memorial boys bowling team remained undefeated in Mississippi Valley Conference play after beating the Waterloo Bulldogs 24.5-15.5 on Wednesday at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

Gordon Madrey shot a 730 series, including a 268 second game, and Zac Cathorall bowled a 650 to lead the Eagles, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in MVC play.

CM, which qualified for state last year, also beat Jersey twice in conference play. It also had wins over Roxana and East Alton-Wood River and suffered its only loss to Southwestern.

The Eagles' next match will be against Metro East Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Airport Bowl.

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 2,985, Taylorville 2,789

GIRLS BOWLING

Waterloo 35, Civic Memorial 5

MVCHA HOCKEY

Triad 6, Edwardsville 3