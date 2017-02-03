GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CM, EHS earn No. 1 seeds in regional tournament play

The Civic Memorial Eagles and Edwardsville Tigers girls' basketball teams are enjoying outstanding regular seasons this winter.

The Eagles are 23-2 and are shooting for a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and the Tigers are 24-0 and have clinched a Southwestern Conference title. CM is ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A and Edwardsville is in third in Class 4A. Both teams won three regular season tournaments apiece.

Now, the Eagles and Tigers are setting their sights on finishing with outstanding postseasons. CM and Edwardsville earned No. 1 seeds in Class 3A and 4A, respectively, in regional tournament play.

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional B in the Waterloo Sectional and will play the winner of Columbia-Cahokia in the Roxana Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. CM is 10-1 against its sub-sectional opponents, with its only loss coming against second-seeded Highland on Jan. 7.

CM coach Jonathan Denney said he's thrilled that his team will get to be closer to home in regionals.

“That's nice that we don't have to be on a bus for an hour,” he said.

Edwardsville is seeded first in the sub-sectional A of Normal Community Sectional and will play the winner of Collinsville and East St. Louis in the Collinsville Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. The Tigers are 13-0 against their sub-sectional opponents.

The Tigers are looking to win their 14th straight regional championship, all of under coach Lori Blade. The Eagles are shooting for their fifth straight regional title, all of under Denney.

CM has three regular season games left, including a contest with Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday in the QND Shootout. Edwardsville has two games to go, a road game against O'Fallon on Tuesday and a home game against Alton on Thursday.

Alton is seeded No. 11 in the Normal Sectional and will travel to Springfield to play ninth-seeded Quincy at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in a first-round game. The Redbirds are 3-20 with two games left.

Granite City is seeded 10th and will play Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in a first-round game at Collinsville. The Warriors (9-12) lost twice to the Maroons by an average margin of 26.5 points.

Roxana is seeded 11th in the Waterloo Sectional and will play Jersey at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in a first-round game at its home gym. The Shells, who finished their regular season at 9-15, lost to the Panthers 68-34 on Nov. 22 at Jerseyville.

Class 3A and 4A pairings were announced on Friday afternoon.

Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River will play in the Class 2A Althoff Regional that starts on Monday. The Oilers will play Wesclin at 6 p.m., and the Explorers will play Dupo at 7:30 p.m. Both are first-round games.

Marquette (14-11) is seeded fifth in sub-sectional A at the Johnson City Sectional. EA-WR (2-24) is seeded 11th.

Father McGivney and Metro East Lutheran will play in the Class 1A Madison Regional that also starts on Monday. Father McGivney is the No. 9 seed in sub-sectional A in the Calhoun Sectional and MELHS seeded fifth.

The Griffins (7-16) will play Bunker Hill at 7 p.m. Monday in a first-round game. The winner plays top-seeded Lebanon in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. Bunker Hill beat Father McGivney twice this season.

MELHS (8-15) plays Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal. The Knights lost to the Trojans 52-48 in the last meeting on Dec. 1.

Class 1A and 2A pairings were announced last week.