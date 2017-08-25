LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM gets second win over EA-WR in volleyball

For the second time in three days, the Civic Memorial Eagles knocked off the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Thursday.

The Bethalto school improved to 4-0 with a 25-15, 25-18 victory over the Oilers at EA-WR. The Eagles beat EA-WR in two games in the Roxana Tournament on Monday.

CM will return to Roxana at 11 a.m. Saturday to play Valmeyer in the championship bracket semifinals. The Eagles finished 3-0 in their pool on Monday, including a win over the Oilers, to advanced to the championship bracket.

For CM, Jenny Durbin had eight assists and eight service points, Tayler Greenwood had four assists, Brittany Alexander finished with five kills, Mackenzie Cato had four kills, five aces, eight service points and five digs, Ashlyn Emerick had nine digs and Katie Durbin finished with seven digs.

EA-WR dropped to 2-2, with both of its losses coming to the Eagles. The Oilers beat Gillespie and Mount Olive in the Roxana Tournament on Monday.

Jillian Barber had three blocks and two kills for EA-WR, which will head back to Roxana at noon Saturday to play Marquette Catholic in the fifth-place semifinals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McCluer North def. Father McGivney 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

BOYS GOLF

Alton 182, Collinsville 184, Civic Memorial 199

GIRLS GOLF

Civic Memorial 193, Granite City 227, Roxana 252 (Bailey Sharpmack of Roxana earned medalist honors with 39)

Edwardsville 164, Belleville East 199

BOYS SOCCER

Father McGivney 7, Lebanon 1

Mascoutah 8, Civic Memorial 0

Mount Vernon 2, Metro East Lutheran 0

Staunton 3, Roxana 1

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Joseph's Academy 13, Edwardsville 3

Roxana 9, Civic Memorial 0

BOYS SOCCER

Breese Central 4, EA-WR 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Parkway West 3, Marquette Catholic 0