LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls advance to Carrollton Tournament finals

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 73, CALHOUN 41 – The Eagles are a step closer to winning their third tournament of the season.

CM advanced to play Lebanon in the championship game of the Carrollton Tournament on Saturday after cruising to a win over the Warriors in the semifinals on Thursday. It won its fourth straight game and improved to 21-2.

Allie Troeckler had 25 points, nine rebounds, three steals and five blocks, Kourtland Tyus finished with six points, eight assists, three steals and four rebounds, Anna Hall had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals and Kaylee Eaton added 10 points and six rebounds for the top-seeded Eagles, who beat Carrollton and Granite City in the first two rounds.

CM won titles in the Salem and Jersey tournaments this season. On Saturday, it will face a Lebanon team that is seeded second in the tournament and edged West Central 52-50 on Thursday in the semifinals on a last-second shot.

EDWARDSVILLE 61, BELLEVILLE WEST 38 – The Tigers had four players in double figures and turned in a strong second half performance to beat the Maroons on Thursday at Belleville West.

Edwardsville outscored Belleville West 37-12 in the second half to remain unbeaten at 22-0 overall and 10-0 in Southwestern Conference play.

Makenzie Silvey finished with 19 points, Kate Martin had 14, Criste'on Water scored 12 and Rachel Pranger added 10 to lead the Tigers, who completed the season series sweep over the Maroons.

Edwardsville will play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Granite City.

VANDALIA 43, ROXANA 36 – The Shells fall to 7-15 overall and 1-7 in South Central Conference play with a loss to the Vandals on the road.

Roxana, which played its last five games on the road, has two regular season games remaining. The Shells play a home game at 6 p.m. Monday against Southwestern in their conference finale.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE 1 – Bryce Simon scored two goals and Tristan Mouser added a goal to lift the Redbirds over Belleville on Thursday in the regular season finale between both teams at East Alton Ice Arena.

Alton, which improved to 5-13-3, stormed to a 3-0 lead after two periods and never looked back.

Jack Sumner had two assists and Tristen Seymour had an assist for the Redbirds, who were 3-1-1 in their last five games after losing eight straight.

Simon, Tanner St. Peters, Mark Vitali and Caleb Currie will be Alton's representatives at the 1A All-Star Game at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton.

GRANITE CITY 4, TRIAD 2 – The Warriors ended their regular season on a high note on Thursday by beating the Knights at East Alton Ice Arena.

Pavol Hutchins, Brenden Colvin, Alec Marshall and Cameron Rubenacker each scored a goal for Granite City, which improved to 8-10-2 and finished second to Belleville in the 1A division of the league standings.

The Warriors led 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second.

Marshall, Colvin, Rubenacker, Riley Brown, Brylie Hassard, Isiah Hensley, Sam Wielgus and Grant Jackson will be Granite City's representatives at the 1A all-star game on Monday.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 71, EAST ST. LOUIS 3; EDWARDSVILLE 71, GLENWOOD 9 – The Tigers ended their regular season at 23-0 after beating the Flyers and Titans on Thursday at Jon Davis Wrestling Central.

The win over East St. Louis clinched a Southwestern Conference title for Edwardsville.

The Tigers return to action on Feb. 4, when they compete in the Class 3A Granite City Regional. They have won regional titles in each of the last five years.