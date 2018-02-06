LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls clinch outright MVC crown

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team won another Mississippi Valley Conference championship this year.

This time, the Eagles didn't have to share it with anyone.

CM clinched the outright conference title after cruising past the Mascoutah Indians 71-38 on Monday at Mascoutah. It's the second straight conference championship for the Bethalto school.

CM improved to 26-2 overall and 9-0 in MVC play. The Eagles will look to finish with an undefeated conference season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when they take on the Jersey Panthers at home. Jersey, which beat Triad on Monday, is in second place in the standings at 7-2.

Last year, CM shared the conference title with Highland at 9-1. So far this year, the Eagles have breezed through the competition in the MVC, winning eight games by double digits.

CM beat Mascoutah 58-5 in the last meeting on Jan. 4. But the Indians gave the Eagles a tough battle in the beginning as the two teams were tied at 24-24 at halftime. CM outscored Mascoutah 47-14 in the second half to win the contest.

Anna Hall recorded a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tori Standefer had 13 points, Alaira Tyus finished with 12, Tori Pfeifer added 10 and Kourtland Tyus had nine.

