LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls cruise to conference win over Waterloo

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 80, WATERLOO 45 -- Two days after winning the Carrollton Tournament, the Eagles had no problems with the Bulldogs on Monday at Waterloo.

Kaylee Eaton scored 25 points, Allie Troeckler finished with 24 and Alaira Tyus added 15 to lead CM to its sixth straight victory. The Eagles improved to 23-2 overall and 6-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with four regular season games left.

CM stormed to a 29-8 lead in the first quarter to complete the season series sweep over Waterloo. The Bethalto school started its conference season on Dec. 1 with a 60-37 win over the Bulldogs.

The Eagles will play a home game against Triad at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

MARQUETTE 60, GIBAULT 29 -- The Explorers clinched a winning season after cruising past the Hawks on Monday at home.

Lauren Fischer scored 16 points and Peyton Kline finished with 14 with four 3-pointers to help Marquette improve to 14-10 with one regular season game remaining. A year ago, the Alton school finished 13-15.

The Explorers, coming off a consolation championship at the Carrollton Tournament on Saturday, end their regular season on Thursday against Litchfield. They have won six of their last seven games.

Marquette was scheduled to play Gibault in the third-place game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic last month, but was canceled due to inclement weather.

The 60 points marked a season high for the Explorers.

GRANITE CITY 39, TRIAD 36 -- The Warriors extended their winning streak to a season-high three games after squeaking past the Knights on Monday at home.

Granite City, coming off a fifth-place finish at the Carrollton Tournament on Saturday, improved to 9-10 with four regular season games remaining and has won five of its last six games. The Warriors have another home game at 7:30 tonight against Edwardsville, which will be their sixth game in 10 days.

Addaya Moore, who scored 34 points in the fifth-place game against Brussels on Saturday, finished with 23 to lead Granite City. Also for the Warriors, Donyai Garrett scored nine.

MCCLUER NORTH 48, FATHER MCGIVNEY 35 -- Madison Webb finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Griffins in their home loss to the Stars on Monday.

Father McGivney lost its third straight game and dropped to 6-15. It wraps up its home season at 7:30 tonight against First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon.

STAUNTON 34, EA-WR 22 -- The Oilers lost their 16th straight game after falling to the Bulldogs on Monday on the road.

EA-WR dropped to 2-23 with one regular season game remaining. After playing the last four games on the road, the Oilers will wrap up their regular season with a home game against Brussels at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

EA-WR 66, FATHER MCGIVNEY 45 -- Brothers Jake and Jamie Roustio combined for 38 points to lift the Oilers to a win over the Griffins.

EA-WR snapped an eight-game losing streak and improved to 5-16 with six regular season games remaining. The Oilers play a road game against Southwestern at 7:30 tonight.

Jamie Roustio scored 22 points and Jake Roustio finished with 16 for EA-WR, which picked up its first win since Jan. 3.

Father McGivney dropped to 2-19 and play a road game at 7:30 tonight at Marquette Catholic. Logan Shumate finished with 22 points and Dan Jones scored 10 to lead the Griffins.