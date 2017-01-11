LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls defeat Stars, go to 17-1

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, MCCLUER NORTH 38 -- It didn’t take the Eagles long to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

CM got a 22-point effort from Allie Troeckler and nine points each from Kourtland Tyus, Kaylee Eaton and Anna Hall to beat the Stars in a non-conference home game on Tuesday.

The Eagles improved to 17-1. The Bethalto school lost to Highland 51-48 on Saturday in the Highland Shootout after winning its first 16 games.

CM will play Washington (Mo.) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at Alton High School.

EDWARDSVILLE 73, COLLINSVILLE 28 -- Rachel Pranger scored 21 points, Makenzie Silvey finished with 15 points with four 3-pointers and Kate Martin added 12 to lead the Tigers to a season series sweep over the Kahoks on Tuesday.

Edwardsville improved to 17-0 overall and 7-0 in Southwestern Conference play. It started its conference season on Dec. 1 with a 64-27 win over Collinsville, which snapped the Tigers’ 89-game conference winning streak in 2015.

EHS will travel to Alton at 6 p.m. Friday to take on the Redbirds.

O’FALLON 75, ALTON 40 -- The Redbirds lost their 11th straight game after falling to the Panthers on the road on Tuesday.

Alton dropped to 1-14 overall and 0-8 in Southwestern Conference play and will play Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, BUNKER HILL 38 -- The Explorers led 32-12 at halftime en route to a win over the Minutemen on Tuesday.

Marquette inched a step closer to a Prairie State Conference championship. The Alton school improved to 4-0 in league play with one game to play, which is a home game against EA-WR at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The Explorers have won seven games in a row and improved to 15-2. They have a road game against Brussels at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 60, STAUNTON 19 -- With seniors JJ Schwarz, Braden Woolsey and Noah Coddington leading the way, the Knights snapped a 10-game losing streak with a road win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Schwarz finished with 15 points, Coddington had 14 points and Woolsey scored 11 for MELHS, which improved to 5-11 and will play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Greenville.

The Knights hadn’t played a game since Dec. 30 at the Mater Dei Holiday Tournament.

GIBAULT 73, FATHER MCGIVNEY 27 -- Dan Jones finished with 11 points and Logan Shumate had 10 in the Griffins’ loss to the Hawks on Tuesday at home.

Father McGivney dropped to 1-14 and will play a road game against Mulberry Grove at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

After 15 games, Jones and Shumate are the Griffins’ top scorers. Jones is averaging nine points per game and Shumate is averaging eight.

MADISON 44, ROXANA 33 -- The Shells dropped their third straight game after falling to the Trojans on Tuesday.

Roxana led 21-15 at halftime before Madison stormed back by outscoring the Shells 17-4 in the third quarter.

The Shells are 7-9 and will play a home game against Staunton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They are 1-2 in South Central Conference play.

LITCHFIELD 58, EA-WR 50 -- Jamie Roustio scored a season-high 27 points, but his effort wasn’t enough to help the Oilers pull off the win over the Purple Panthers on Tuesday at Litchfield.

EA-WR dropped to 4-10 and will play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Dupo.

The Oilers beat Litchfield 56-50 in the seventh-place game of the Carlinville Tournament on Dec. 29.

BOYS’ BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25, SOUTHWESTERN 15 -- The Eagles won their third straight match and improved to 10-3 with a victory over the Piasa Birds on Tuesday at Bowl Haven.

Zach Hagen led CM with a 718 series. He bowled a 224 in the first game, a 266 in the second and a 228 in the third.

Devin Davis finished with a 664, including a 243 third game, and Gordon Madrey fired a 650, including a 258 second game.

The Eagles will bowl against Roxana at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl.

COLLINSVILLE 36, ALTON 4 -- The Redbirds dropped to 7-5-1 with a loss to the Kahoks on Tuesday in their final home match of the season at Bowl Haven.

Tyler Stevenson shot a 560 and Derek Henderson finished with a 559 to lead Alton. Collinsville outshot the Redbirds 2,915-2,676.

AHS will wrap up its regular season at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against O’Fallon at St. Clair Bowl.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE 27, ALTON 13 -- Ashley Heistand fired a 654, Claire Gorman shot a 562 and Elizabeth Hanke finished with a 550 to lead the Redbirds in their loss to the Kahoks on Tuesday at Bowl Haven.

Alton, which was coming off an O’Fallon Invitational championship on Saturday, improved to 7-4. The Redbirds lost to Collinsville for the second time this season. Alton beat the Kahoks in a Baker-style championship match to win the O’Fallon tournament on Saturday.

The AHS girls return to St. Clair Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to take on the O’Fallon Panthers. They have three regular season matches remaining.

SOUTHWESTERN 30, CIVIC MEMORIAL 10 -- Ashley Westbrook bowled a 587 series and Bristol Dahlen fired a high game of 215 in the Eagles’ loss to the Piasa Birds on Tuesday at Bowl Haven.

CM dropped to 2-7 and will bowl against Roxana at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLLINSVILLE 4, BETHALTO 3 -- The Eagles dropped to 10-5-2 with a loss to the Kahoks on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Bethalto plays Freeburg/Waterloo at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.