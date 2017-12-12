LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls improve to 10-0 with win over Collinsville

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team remained undefeated after pulling off a 66-48 road win over the Collinsville Kahoks on Monday.

The Eagles improved to 10-0. They won all of their games in double digits.

CM will play another non-conference road game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's Academy. The Angels are 3-2.

Sisters Alaira and Kourtland Tyus lifted the Eagles to the win over the Kahoks, combining for 24 points. Alairia, a senior, finished with 14 points and Kourtland, a sophomore, chipped in 10.

Anna Hall added 11 for CM, which is 8-0 against non-conference teams.

ICE HOCKEY

Granite City 5, Alton 3

Edwardsville 5, EA-WR 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 74, Valmeyer 20

Metro East Lutheran 56, Marissa 46

Gibault 34, EA-WR 21

Carlinville 47, Roxana 28

O'Fallon 75, Granite City 19

GIRLS BOWLING

Southwestern 29, Roxana 11