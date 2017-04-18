LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls' soccer beats Jersey for first MVC win

Cassie Hall helped the Civic Memorial girls' soccer team snap a long losing streak on Monday.

The CM junior scored her third hat trick of the season as the Eagles pulled off a 5-2 win over the Jersey Panthers to snap a five-match losing streak. The Bethalto school improved to 4-8 overall and 1-6 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

With her three goals on Monday, Hall took over the team lead in goals with 14. She recorded hat tricks against Auburn on March 16 and Bloomington Central Catholic on March 18.

The Eagles won their first match since March 31, when they beat Parkway North at the Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Field. CM was outscored 18-4 during its five-match losing streak.

Morgan Wilson and Gwen Lewis also scored goals for the Eagles, who won their first road match of the season and will play EA-WR at 4:15 today at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

CM took a 3-0 lead over Jersey after the first half and never looked back.

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 5, Litchfield 1

Alton 4, Calhoun 1

Hillsboro 10, Roxana 4

Highland 11, Civic Memorial 0

Southwestern 5, Metro East Lutheran 0

BASEBALL

Marquette Catholic 11, Litchfield 0

Highland 5, Civic Memorial 1

Hillsboro 14, Roxana 4

CBC 10, Granite City 4

Southwestern 4, Metro East Lutheran 0

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Metro East Lutheran def. Alton 25-18, 25-21