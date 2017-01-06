LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM, Marquette pick up conference wins

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 82, MASCOUTAH 20 -- The Eagles led 22-1 after the first quarter and never looked back in their win over the Indians on Thursday.

Allie Troeckler finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Anna Hall had 11 points and five rebounds, Kaylee Eaton had 10 points and five assists and Alaira Tyus added 10 points and four assists for CM, which improved to 16-0 overall and 5-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play and will play Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Highland Shootout.

The 82 points tied a season high for the Eagles. They also scored 82 against Taylorville on Dec. 10.

MARQUETTE 55, NOKOMIS 43 -- The Explorers are 3-0 in Prairie State Conference play after beating the Redskins on Thursday on the road.

Taylor Aguirre finished with 19 points, Madi Connors scored 14 and Peyton Kline added 11 points for Marquette, which improved to 7-7 after getting back-to-back conference road wins.

The Explorers will play a home game on Monday against Mater Dei. Their two remaining conference games will be on the road -- Mount Olive on Jan. 12 and Metro East Lutheran on Jan. 17.

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, GRANITE CITY 43 -- The Warriors dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-6 in Southwestern Conference play with a loss to the Flyers on Thursday on the road.

The Warriors trailed 14-10 after the first quarter and 33-24 at halftime.

Granite City lost its third straight game and gave 57 points in each of those contests.

The Warriors return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against O’Fallon. They lost to the Panthers 62-50 in the last meeting on Dec. 12.

BELLEVILLE WEST 55, ALTON 26 -- The Redbirds remain winless in Southwestern Conference play after falling to the Maroons on the road on Thursday.

Alton dropped to 1-13 overall and 0-7 in league play and has lost 10 straight games.

The Redbirds’ next game will be at O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They lost to the Panthers 71-34 in the last meeting on Dec. 6.

BUNKER HILL 50, FATHER MCGIVNEY 31 -- Madison Webb scored 11 points to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Minutemaids on Thursday at home.

Father McGivney dropped to 4-9 and will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Southwestern.

WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY 34, WHITFIELD 31; GRANITE CITY 45, WASHINGTON (MO.) 29; GRANITE CITY 61, KIRKWOOD 5 -- The Warriors improved to 8-5 after winning three matches on Thursday at home.

GCHS started Thursday by beating the top-ranked team in Missouri in Whitfield, which last year placed second to Seneca in the Class 1 Missouri state tournament.

The Warriors will wrestle against Collinsville at 6 p.m. Friday at GCHS. They are 2-2 in Southwestern Conference play.

BOYS’ BOWLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 33, MASCOUTAH 7 -- Devin Davis shot a 735 to lead the Eagles to a win over the Indians on Thursday at Airport Bowl.

Davis bowled a 245 in the first, a 255 in the second and a 235 in the third to become the only bowler in the match to shoot over 700.

Also for CM, Gage Jennings bowled a 632, including a 244 in the second game.

The Eagles won their second straight match and improved to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Their next match will be at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday against Southwestern at Airport Bowl.

ALTON 20, BELLEVILLE WEST 20 -- Blake Schuette shot a 672 and Justin Millman fired a 618 for the Redbirds in their tie with the Maroons on Thursday at Bowl Haven.

Alton, which lost to Belleville West in the last meeting on Nov. 22, is now 7-4-1 with two regular season matches left. It will compete against Collinsville on Tuesday in its final home match of the year.

The Maroons outshot the Redbirds 3,052-3,012, but due to the Peterson point system, the match ended in a tie since each team had 10 individual and 10 team points.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

BELLEVILLE WEST 30, ALTON 10 -- The Redbirds dropped to 7-3 after losing to the Maroons on Thursday in the first meeting between both teams this season.

Ashley Heistand bowled a 667 for Alton, which will compete in the O’Fallon Panther Team Challenge at 8 a.m. Saturday at St. Clair Bowl.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 140, SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 41 -- The Tigers improved to 4-0 after beating the Cyclones in their first road meet of the season on Thursday.

Brian Baggette won the 200-yard intermediate medley and the 100-yard freestyle. Edwardsville also got first-place finishes from Benny Benson (200 freestyle), Tyler Morris (50 freestyle), Logan Mills (100 butterfly), Graham Peterson (500 freestyle), Matthew Doyle (100 backstroke) and Spencer Sholl (100 breaststroke).

The Tigers will compete in the Normal Community Iron Invitational on Saturday.