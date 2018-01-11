LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM, Roxana finish with split in the lanes

The Roxana boys bowling team came into Wednesday's match with Civic Memorial at Airport Bowl wearing Lucky Charms Cereal socks.

The socks definitely helped the Shells pull off a victory over the Eagles.

Christian Bertoletti bowled a 626 and four other Roxana bowlers shot over 500 as the Shells beat CM 25-15 in the boys match. Two months ago, Roxana lost to Eagles 26.5-13.5.

Also on Wednesday, the Eagles defeated the Shells 35.5-4.5 in the girls match. The two teams will face other again on Jan. 30 at Airport Bowl.

The Civic Memorial and Roxana boys will compete in the Jersey Regional tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tri-County Bowl in Jersey. Last year, CM finished second in regionals and Bertoletti was the Shells' lone sectional representative after bowling a 1,282 in regionals.

Alton, Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River also will be competing in Saturday's regional.

In Wednesday's boys match, Roxana outshot CM 2,847-2,788. Bertoletti bowled a 246 in the first game, a 179 in the second and a 201 in the third. Ethan Baumgartner shot a 591, Blake Adams bowled a 564, Marcus Harnett finished with a 542 and Logan Wonders had a 524.

Roxana travels to Bowl Haven at 3:30 today to bowl against Southwestern in a Riverbend Conference match.

Gordon Madrey bowled a 652 and Zac Cathorall shot a 630 to lead the Eagles, who will bowl against EA-WR at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl.

CM outshot Roxana 2,356-1,823 in the girls match. Nicole King shot a season-best 573 series to lead CM. She shot a 186 in the first game, a 181 in the second and a 206 in the third.

Also for the Eagles, Bristol Dahlin bowled a 500.

Olivia Stangler shot a 446 to lead Roxana.

The girls teams start their postseason on Feb. 3.

WRESTLING

EA-WR 42, Mount Olive 37

EA-WR 42, Highland 36

BOYS BOWLING

Jersey 24, Marquette Catholic 16

O'Fallon 36, Edwardsville 4

GIRLS BOWLING

Jersey 36, Marquette Catholic 4

O'Fallon 38, Edwardsville 2