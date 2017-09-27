LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM spikers pick up first MVC win in '17

The Civic Memorial volleyball team celebrated its first Mississippi Valley Conference victory of the season on Tuesday with a 25-23, 25-23 win over the Jersey Panthers at home.

The Eagles improved to 8-14-1 overall and 1-4 in conference play with six regular season matches left. They also snapped a three-match losing streak.

CM returns to action at 4:15 p.m. Thursday with a road match against Highland. The Bethalto school has lost to the Bulldogs twice this season.

The Eagles started their season at 4-0 before losing 11 of their next 13 matches. They have lost five three-game matches. A year ago, CM finished 20-13-1, its first winning season under coach Amanda Biggs, who took over the program in '13.

The Eagles and the Panthers will square off again on Oct. 19 at Jerseyville.

GIRLS GOLF

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – Roxana senior Bailey Sharpmack won her third straight South Central Conference tournament championship after placing first with a 79 at the league tournament on Tuesday at Indian Springs Golf Course.

Sharpmack won the tournament by five strokes over Carlinville's Ali Hurley. She also picked up her 20th victory of her four-year high school golf career.

Also for the Shells, Olivia Stangler earned all-conference honors after finishing sixth with 94.

Roxana placed fourth with a 427 in the eight-team tournament. Greenville won the team title with a 391.

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – Edwardsville finished second with a 336, Alton placed third with a 370 and Granite City came in seventh with a 442 at the Soutwestern Conference Tournament on Tuesday at the Orchards Golf Course.

Addasyn Zeller finished fourth with a 78 and Jessica Benson was eighth with an 85 to lead the Tigers. Alton's Morgan Bemis shot an 81 to finish fifth. Megan Keel fired an 88 to lead the Warriors.

O'Fallon placed first in the tournament with a 309 to win the outright conference title.

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 7, Father McGivney 2

Collinsville 4, Granite City 0

Carlinville 3, Roxana 1

Highland 6, Civic Memorial 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic def. Mount Olive 25-14, 25-12

Roxana def. Southwestern 25-19, 25-9

GIRLS TENNIS

Civic Memorial 9, EA-WR 0