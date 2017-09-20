LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM tops Roxana for second time in '17

The Civic Memorial boys soccer team turned in its best offensive performance of the season on Tuesday against the Roxana Shells at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Kameron Denney, Mikey Stevenson and Nic Vaughn each scored a pair of goals to lift the Eagles to a 10-0 win over the Shells. The 10 goals marked a season high for the Bethalto school.

CM, coming off a 2-0 loss to Father McGivney on Monday, improved to 6-9. Roxana dropped to 4-6.

Jason Brown, Parker Calvin, Keante Hardimon and Jayden Serafini also scored goals for the Eagles, who defeated Roxana for the second time this season. CM cruised to a 6-0 win over the Shells in the season opener for both teams at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Eagles, who finished 7-11-1 last season, also had wins over Greenville, Metro East Lutheran, McCluer North and Mount Vernon.

Stevenson is the team's leading scorer with 13 goals. Serafini and Denney each have seven goals and Hardimon has six.

CM also picked up its fourth shutout of the season. Hudson Brown and Jacob Curvey were credited for the shutout in goal.

The Shells, who have doubled their win total of two from last year, were shut out for the fifth time this season and for the second time in 24 hours. They lost to Jersey 5-0 on Monday.

Roxana will return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday with a South Central Conference road match against Pana.

CM will play another home match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Springfield Southeast.

