LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM wins a pair of games at Freeburg Tourney

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, DUPO 33; CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, LEBANON 37 -- The Eagles are off to a flying start in the Freeburg-Columbia Christmas Tournament, winning their first two games on Monday over the Tigers and Greyhounds.

Caden Clark and David Lane each scored 10 points to lead CM in its win over Dupo in its first game. A total of 11 players scored at least one point for the Eagles

Lane finished with 15 points and Jaquan Adams had 12 in the nightcap against Lebanon, which began tournament play with a loss to Marquette Catholic earlier in the day.

The Eagles have won six straight games and will take a 9-3 record into their game against Marquette at

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, LEBANON 22 -- The Explorers began Freeburg-Columbia Christmas Tournament play on Monday with a win over the Greyhounds.

Marquette improved to 9-2 and will play a pair of games today -- Civic Memorial at noon and Freeburg at 6:30 p.m. The team bounced back from a loss to Breese Central on Wednesday.

Jake Hall had 18 points and Nick Hemann finished with 11 to lead the Explorers, who led 25-5 after the first quarter and 41-8 at halftime.

FLORA 64, FATHER MCGIVNEY 38 -- Logan Shumate finished with nine points and 10 rebounds to lead the Griffins against the Wolves in their opening game of the Vandalia Tournament on Monday.

Father McGivney dropped to 0-9 and will play a pair of games today -- Patoka at 11:30 a.m. and Shelbyville at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

RED BUD 38, ROXANA 31 -- For the second time in nine days, the Shells lost to the Musketeers in a tournament game. This time, it was a first-round game of the Lebanon/Wesclin Tournament on Monday.

The Shells will play Marissa at 2 today in a consolation quarterfinal game. Roxana takes a 5-9 record into its game with the Meteors.

The Shells lost 38-27 to Red Bud in the consolation finals of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic on Dec. 17.

On Monday, the Musketeers came back from a 25-20 deficit to beat Roxana again.

Abby Palen scored 11 points to lead the Shells.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLUMBIA 7, BETHALTO 3 -- Bethalto dropped to 9-3-2 after falling to Columbia on Monday in the battle of the Eagles at East Alton Ice Arena.

Both teams are still in the hunt for first place in the MVCHA standings. Bethalto is tied for third with Edwardsville with 20 points and Columbia is in fifth with 19.

Bethalto plays EA-WR at 7:15 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena.

BELLEVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 2 -- Cameron Rubenacker and Alec Marshall scored goals for the Warriors in their loss to Belleville on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Granite City dropped its third straight game and fell to 5-8-1 with two regular season games to go. The Warriors play O’Fallon at 9:25 p.m. Thursday at home.

Belleville, which was the home team in Monday’s game, stormed to a 3-0 lead after the first period and never looked back.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 12, EA-WR 0 -- The Oilers dropped to 1-13 with a loss to the Fighting Bulldogs on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

EA-WR has lost 12 games in a row and will play Bethalto at 7:15 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena.