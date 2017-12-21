LOCAL ROUNDUP: E’ville edges East Side in boys hoops

The Edwardsville Tigers traveled to East St. Louis on Wednesday and picked up a big Southwestern Conference win over the Flyers.

EHS won 57-52 to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SWC. East Side dipped to 4-4 and 2-3 with the loss.

It was Jack Marinko leading the way for the Tigers again. He scored a game-high 37 points and is yet to have a game this season where he didn’t top the 20-point plateau.

Caleb Strohmeier complimented him with 17 points in the win.

Edwardsville lead just 28-27 at halftime in a back-and-forth affair in the first half. A scoring spree by the Flyers put them ahead 49-46 midway through the fourth quarter and they clung to a 49-48 edge when Marinko drained a 3-pointer with 1:01 to play to put the Tigers up for good.

Now EHS is idle until 8 p.m. Dec. 28 when it squares off with Althoff to open the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic at Collinsville High.

The annual tournament continues through Dec. 30. East St. Louis is also in the field of competitors there.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 55, East St. Louis 32

Litchfield 43, Roxana 38