LOCAL ROUNDUP: E'ville finishes sixth at Dvorak

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES SIXTH AT DVORAK — After Day 1 on Thursday at the 29th annual Dvorak Invitational at Harlem High, the Tigers were in fifth. When Friday's final results were tabulated they found themselves in sixth with 111 points.

Placers for EHS were: Luke Odom (3rd, 106), Noah Surtin (3rd, 113), Ben Schlueter (8th, 132), Rafael Roman (4th, 145), Markell DeBerry (7th, 170) and Josh Anderson (6th, 220).

Odom, Surtin and Anderson all advanced to the semifinals on Thursday. Anderson impressively won all three of his matches Thursday via pins.

Mason, Ohio won the team title with 202.5 points. The top five rounded out with: Providence Catholic (194.5), Chicago Mount Carmel (187), Wheaton North (118) and Huntley (116).

MVCHA HOCKEY

O'FALLON 2, ALTON 0 — The Redbirds found themselves in a scoreless stalemate with O'Fallon after one period Thursday at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Unfortunately, the league-leading Panthers scored once in the second and once in the third to pull out the win.

With the victory, O'Fallon improved to 11-2 overall. Alton dipped to 2-10-2 with the loss.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

KIRKWOOD 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1 — The Tigers couldn't capitalize on late chances Thursday and fell in a tight one at Queeny Park in West County.

Edwardsville is now 10-3, while Kirkwood improved to 4-7.

The Tigers' lone goal came from Stanley Lucas in the first period. Mitchell Oberlag was credited with the assist.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

BRUSSELS 60, MELHS 48 — MELHS clawed back in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 30-26, but it wasn't enough to eke out a win on Thursday.

The Knights dipped to 3-7 with the loss, while Brussels improved to 8-1.

Metro's Sami Kasting led all scorers in the loss with 23 points. She was the only Knight in double figures. Elle Schulte scored 8 points and Ashlee Robinson netted 7 to complement Kasting.

MADISON 53, FATHER MCGIVNEY 32 — Madison raced out to a 22-4 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back.

The Griffins were able to outscore the Trojans 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was little too late.

Father McGivney slipped to 4-8 with the loss. Madison is now 8-2.