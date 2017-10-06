LOCAL ROUNDUP: EA-WR cruises past South Fork, improves to 5-2

The East Alton-Wood River is inching closer to another state playoff berth after cruising past the South Fork Ponies 33-0 on Thursday on the road.

The Oilers improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Prairie State Conference play and won their third straight game. EA-WR plays a home game against Nokomis on Oct. 13 and wraps up its regular season on Oct. 20 with a home game against North Mac.

Last year, the Oilers finished 6-4 to qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs, their first state appearance since 2006.

EA-WR's game with the Ponies was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved to Thursday due to a Luke Bryan concert that is scheduled for Friday nearby Edinburg.

Zach Womack scored three touchdowns for the Oilers, giving him 16 for the season. It's also the second game in a row the EA-WR senior scored three touchdowns.

Womack scored a six-yard run with 8:48 left in the first quarter to give the Oilers a 7-0 lead. With one second left in the period, Womack caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Justin Englar. He scored his third touchdown – a 29-yard run – with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

Gabe Grimes and Zach Wells also scored touchdowns for EA-WR. Grimes scored a four-yard run with 7:01 left in the first quarter and Wells caught a 15-yard pass from Englar with 5:28 to go in the second.

The Oilers recorded their first shutout of the season. They have allowed just 19 points in the last three games.

EA-WR also picked up wins over Pawnee, Dupo, Civic Memorial and Madison.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Metro East Lutheran def. Civic Memorial 13-25, 26-24, 25-15

EA-WR def. Mount Olive 25-19, 7-25, 25-19

Edwardsville def. Belleville East 25-13, 25-14

Mater Dei def. Alton 25-19, 25-15

Okawville def. Father McGivney 25-17, 25-18

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 11, Civic Memorial 0

Althoff 9, Roxana 0

Metro East Lutheran 9, EA-WR 0

BOYS SOCCER

Roxana 9, Litchfield 3

Columbia 2, Alton 0

Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 0

EA-WR 7, Gillespie 0

Staunton 4, Metro East Lutheran 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Lafayette 6, Edwardsville 1

GIRLS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 130, Glenwood 55