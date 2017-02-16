LOCAL ROUNDUP: EA-WR, Father McGivney boys fall on the road

DUPO 85, EA-WR 51 – Joel Biesk scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Oilers in their road loss to the Tigers on Wednesday.

EA-WR dropped to 7-20 with one regular season game left. It will wrap up its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenville.

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled for Jan. 13, but it was postponed due to the impending ice storm in the area.

Dupo, which ended its regular season at 6-20, got a 32-point effort from Kelvin Swims. The Tigers scored 38 points in the second quarter.

Both the Oilers and Tigers will play first-round games in the Class 2A Gibault Regional on Monday. EA-WR plays Red Bud at 7:30 p.m., while Dupo takes on Sparta beforehand.

FREEBURG 71, FATHER MCGIVNEY 35 – The Griffins ended their regular season at 2-25 after losing to the Midgets on Wednesday on the road.

Father McGivney had just three players score against Freeburg. Logan Shumate finished with 14 points, Alex Loeffler added 13 and Dan Jones had eight. They were the Griffins' top three scorers all season long.

Father McGivney lost its ninth straight game and will play Mount Olive in a first-round game of the Mount Olive Regional at 7 p.m. Monday.