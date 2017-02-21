LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles beat Highland, remain alive for MVC title

BOYS' BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, HIGHLAND 41 – With Jaquan Adams leading the way on Monday against Highland, the Eagles remain alive for a Mississippi Valley Conference title.

Adams scored 28 points and 14 points to lead CM over the Bulldogs in its regular season home finale. He was the lone CM player in double figures.

The victory pushed the Eagles into a tie for second with Triad and Highland in the conference standings at 6-3 with one game to go.

CM wraps up its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waterloo. A win will give the Bethalto school a share of the title with Highland, which ended its conference season at 7-3 on Monday.

Adams, a junior, also stole the show on the Eagles' senior night as David Lane, Jaxson Helmkamp, Camryn Gehrhardt, Brandon Hampton and Zach Williams were recognized before the game. Lane finished with nine points and Gehrhardt had seven, including a 3-pointer with 1:23 left in the third quarter that gave CM (19-9) a 33-30 lead it didn't relinquish.

Monday's game was originally scheduled for today, but it was pushed back because the CM girls are playing in a sectional game at Waterloo tonight.

RED BUD 66, EA-WR 53 – The Oilers' season ended on Monday with a loss to the Musketeers in a first-round game of the Class 2A Gibault Regional.

Jamie Roustio scored 27 points and Joel Biesk finished with 16 to lead EA-WR. Roustio and Biesk, both seniors, played their final high school basketball game on Monday.

The Oilers finished at 7-22. They started their season at 0-4 and ended their season with a four-game losing streak.

MOUNT OLIVE 57, FATHER MCGIVNEY 49 – Logan Shumate scored 22 points and Dan Jones finished with 20 in the Griffins' loss to the Wildcats on Monday in a first-round game of the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.

Father McGivney wrapped up its first varsity season at 2-26. The Glen Carbon school beat Ramsey twice for its only wins.

Shumate finished as the team's leading scorer at 11 points per game. Jones was second at 9.5 points per contest.

Mount Olive advanced to play Metro East Lutheran in the semifinals at 7 tonight.