LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles cruise past Oilers for second victory

For the first time in over a month, the Bethalto Eagles hockey team celebrated a victory.
The Eagles cruised to a 10-3 win over rival East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena. Bethalto improved to 2-9-3 and will return to action on Jan. 2 against Edwardsville at East Alton.
The Eagles picked up their first win since Nov. 13, when they edged Alton 5-3 in their second game of the year. They were 0-8-3 in their last 11 games.
Nolan Kahl and Clark Sasek helped Bethalto put an end to its winning slump by scoring a combined seven goals against the Oilers. Kahl finished with four goals and Sasek had three.
Alex and Matthew Winter and Sam Buller each had a goal for the Eagles, who scored a goal in the first, five in the second and four in the third.
The Oilers dropped to 1-12 and lost their 11th straight game. They haven't won since beating Alton 7-3 on Nov. 15.
Kaleb Harrop scored all of EA-WR's goals on Tuesday against Bethalto. He scored a goal in each period.
The Oilers' next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Freeburg/Waterloo at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.
EA-WR and Bethalto will square off again on Jan. 4 at East Alton Ice Arena.
OTHER MVCHA HOCKEY SCORES
Granite City 5, Belleville 2
Columbia 11, Edwardsville 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Staunton 45, EA-WR 33
Shelbyville 69, Father McGivney 44
Father McGivney 60, Vandalia 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freeburg 55, Roxana 24
Staunton 54, EA-WR 26