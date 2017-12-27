LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles cruise past Oilers for second victory

For the first time in over a month, the Bethalto Eagles hockey team celebrated a victory.

The Eagles cruised to a 10-3 win over rival East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena. Bethalto improved to 2-9-3 and will return to action on Jan. 2 against Edwardsville at East Alton.

The Eagles picked up their first win since Nov. 13, when they edged Alton 5-3 in their second game of the year. They were 0-8-3 in their last 11 games.

Nolan Kahl and Clark Sasek helped Bethalto put an end to its winning slump by scoring a combined seven goals against the Oilers. Kahl finished with four goals and Sasek had three.

Alex and Matthew Winter and Sam Buller each had a goal for the Eagles, who scored a goal in the first, five in the second and four in the third.

The Oilers dropped to 1-12 and lost their 11th straight game. They haven't won since beating Alton 7-3 on Nov. 15.

Kaleb Harrop scored all of EA-WR's goals on Tuesday against Bethalto. He scored a goal in each period.

The Oilers' next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Freeburg/Waterloo at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

EA-WR and Bethalto will square off again on Jan. 4 at East Alton Ice Arena.

OTHER MVCHA HOCKEY SCORES

Granite City 5, Belleville 2

Columbia 11, Edwardsville 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Staunton 45, EA-WR 33

Shelbyville 69, Father McGivney 44

Father McGivney 60, Vandalia 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freeburg 55, Roxana 24

Staunton 54, EA-WR 26