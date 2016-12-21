LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles cruise to road victory over Griffins

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 82, FATHER MCGIVNEY 31 -- The Eagles had 12 players score in their victory over the Griffins on Tuesday.

Bryce Zupan led a balanced CM scoring attack with 12 points. Jaxsen Helmkamp had 11, Caden Clark and David Lane each had 10, Kaleb Denny finished with nine and Jaquan Adams had eight points and 11 rebounds..

The Eagles led 49-15 at halftime en route to their fourth win in a row. They improve to 7-3 and will return at 10;30 a.m. Monday against Dupo in their first game of the Freeburg/Columbia Christmas Tournament.

Logan Shumate scored 12 points to lead Father McGivney, which dropped to 0-8 and will play Flora at 3:30 p.m. Monday in its first game of the Vandalia Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 47, GRANITE CITY 40 -- Donyai Garrett scored a season-high 25 points, but her effort wasn’t enough to help the Warriors beat the Kahoks on Tuesday at home.

Garrett was the only Granite City player in double figures. She went 9 for 17 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers.

The Warriors trailed 19-11 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime. They outscored Collinsville 8-0 in the third quarter to get within three points, 33-29, but the Kahoks outscored GCHS 16-13 in the final quarter to hold on with the win.

The Warriors dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in Southwestern Conference play. They will play McCluer at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the first round of the Duchesne Tournament in St. Charles, Mo.

BELLEVILLE EAST 57, ALTON 35 -- Leilani Hill scored 15 points to lead the Redbirds in their loss to the Lancers on Tuesday at home.

Alton lost its sixth game in a row and dropped to 1-9 overall and 0-6 in Southwestern Conference play. The Redbirds will play Hickman at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the first round of the State Farm Holiday Invitational in Jefferson City, Mo.

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLLINSVILLE 11, GRANITE CITY 3 -- Riley Brown, Brenden Colvin and Sam Wielgus scored goals for the Warriors in their loss to the Kahoks on Tuesday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Granite City lost its second straight game and dropped to 5-7-1. The Warriors return to action at 8:40 p.m. Monday against Belleville at Granite City Ice Rink.