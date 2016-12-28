LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles move into a tie for first in MVCHA

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 10, EA-WR 5 - The Eagles moved into a first-place tie with O’Fallon in the MVCHA standings after beating the Oilers on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Bethalto improved to 10-3-2 with 22 points. O’Fallon, which lost 6-5 to Collinsville on Tuesday, is tied with the Eagles with 22 points.

Jayden Kahl had four goals, Joseph Watson added three, Anthony Casalino, Anthony Russo and Dale Papp each scored a goal for Bethalto, which will play Edwardsville at 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton.

Kaleb Harrop scored four goals and Griffin Parko had a goal for the Oilers, who dropped to 1-14 and will wrap up its regular season at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3 against Granite City at Granite City Ice Rink.

COLUMBIA 4, EDWARDSVILLE 2 -- After a 9-0-2 start, the Tigers lost their second straight game on Tuesday after falling to the Eagles on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Edwardsville, which has been on the top of the league standings for most of the season, has slipped to fourth with 20 points. The Tigers trail O’Fallon and Bethalto by two points for first. With the win, Columbia surpassed EHS for third.

The Tigers will play Belleville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at East Alton.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 58, MCCLUER 37 -- Addaya Moore scored 25 points to lead the Warriors to a first-round victory over the Comets in the Duchesne Tournament on Tuesday.

Moore bumped up her season average to 23.4 points per game. The Granite City senior has scored in double figures in all five games she has played.

Granite City, which is seeded second in the eight-team tournament, snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-4. The Warriors will play host Duchesne at 4:30 today in the semifinals.

Akila Fultz added nine for the Warriors.

EDWARDSVILLE 84, JOLIET CENTRAL 27 -- After 12 days off, the Tigers returned to the hardwood on Tuesday and cruised past Joliet Central in a first-round game of the Oswego East Holiday Classic.

Edwardsville improved to 10-0 and will play Metea Valley at 2:30 today in the quarterfinals. Metea Valley beat Harlem 56-36 in a first-round game on Tuesday.

Makenzie Silvey led EHS with 24 points. Rachel Pranger finished with 19, Criste’on Waters had 16 and Kate Martin added 13.

MARISSA 43, ROXANA 27 -- The Shells finished 0-2 in the Lebanon Christmas Tournament after losing to the Meteors in the consolation quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Roxana dropped to 5-10 and will EA-WR at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. After starting off 3-0, the Shells lost 10 of their next 12 games.

NOKOMIS 57, EA-WR 23 -- The Oilers dropped to 0-2 in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament after losing to the Redskins on Tuesday.

EA-WR trailed 23-0 after the first quarter and never recovered. It fell to 2-11 and will play Greenfield-Northwestern at 12:30 today.

Fiona Hamiti scored nine points to lead the Oilers, who will play Nokomis again on Jan. 28 in a Prairie State Conference game.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PINCKNEYVILLE 62, ROXANA 26 ; ROXANA 55, TRICO 38 -- The Shells split their first two games of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville on Tuesday.

Roxana (6-6) finished second in pool A and will play DuQuoin, which finished second in pool B, in the Silver Pool semifinals at 9 a.m. today.

MOUNT OLIVE 73, EA-WR 59 -- Brothers Jake and Jamie Roustio combined to score 57 points in the Oilers’ loss to Mount Olive in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

Jamie finished with 19 points and Jake had 18.

EA-WR lost its third game in a row and dropped to 2-7. It will play Hillsboro at 2 p.m. today.

The Oilers will play Mount Olive again on Feb. 7.

NASHVILLE 60, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 47; CARLYLE 60, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 51 -- The Knights dropped to 4-8 after losing a pair of games in the Mater Dei Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

JJ Schwarz scored 13 points, Braden Woolsey had 12 and Noah Coddington finished with 11 for MELHS against the Hornets.

Coddington scored 21 and Woolsey added 10 for the Knights against the Indians.

MELHS plays Sacred Heart-Griffin at noon today.

PATOKA 62, FATHER MCGIVNEY 24; SHELBYVILLE 69, FATHER MCGIVNEY 36 -- The Griffins are 0-3 in the Vandalia Tournament after losing a pair of games on Tuesday.

Alex Loeffler led Father McGivney with 11 points in the first game against Patoka, which finished 3-0 in pool play. Logan Shumate finished with 14 points and Dan Jones added 10 in the nightcap against Shelbyville.

Father McGivney is 0-11 and will play host Vandalia at 5 p.m. today.

SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 133, ROUTT CATHOLIC 66 -- Hunter James won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle and Spencer Sholl had wins in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly as the Tigers cruised to a win over Routt Catholic on Tuesday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center..

Graham Peterson (200-yard intermediate medley), McClain Oertle (50-yard freestyle), Noah May (500-yard freestyle) and Zac Ballosini (100-yard backstroke) won individual events. EHS won all three relays and Alex Naeger won the diving competition.

The Tigers will compete against O’Fallon at noon Thursday at CFAC.