LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles skate past Redbirds for first win

Michael Dixon and Nolan Kahl each had a pair of goals to lead the Bethalto Eagles past the Alton Redbirds 5-3 on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Eagles improved to 1-1. They bounced back nicely from a 13-1, season-opening loss to Collinsville on Thursday.

Alton played its first game of the season on Monday. The Redbirds got two goals from Tristan Mouser and a goal from Tristen Seymour.

Alex Winter also scored for Bethalto, which returns to action at 8:45 tonight against Granite City (2-2) at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Redbirds will play Edwardsville (0-1) at 7:15 tonight at East Alton.

Both Alton and Bethalto have new coaches this winter. The Redbirds are coached by Aaron Kestler and the Eagles are headed by Brayden Emerick.

OTHER MVCHA HOCKEY SCORES

Granite City 5, Edwardsville 2

Highland 13, EA-WR 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lebanon 54, Marquette Catholic 23

Marissa 34, EA-WR 15