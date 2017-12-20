LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles top Griffins, improve to 7-3

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

The Civic Memorial Eagles will enter their Christmas break with a 7-3 mark after pulling off a 51-42 home win over the Father McGivney Griffins on Tuesday.

The Eagles will return on Dec. 27 against Gibault in the Columbia-Freeburg Christmas Tournament.

On Tuesday, CM was led by Jaquan Adams with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Bryce Zupan with 11 points. The Eagles beat Father McGivney for the second year in a row.

CM started its season with a first-place finish in the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament, winning all four games. The Bethalto school also defeated Roxana and Jersey.

Father McGivney dropped to 4-8 with the loss to the Eagles. The Griffins have doubled their win total of two from last year.

Father McGivney returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a road game against the Hillsboro Hiltoppers. The Glen Carbon school will be playing in the Vandalia Tournament next week.

Logan Shumate scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kellen Weir added 12 points to lead the Griffins on Tuesday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

Collinsville 6, Granite City 5

Freeburg/Waterloo 10, Bethalto 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Collinsville 65, Granite City 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville East 60, Alton 37

Collinsville 63, Granite City 18