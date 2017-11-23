LOCAL ROUNDUP: Edwardsville girls go 4-0 at O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic

The Edwardsville girls basketball team finished 4-0 in the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic after winning a pair of games on Wednesday.
The Tigers beat Hazelwood Central 69-38 in the morning and McCluer North 59-23 in their final game. Edwardsville played in the O'Fallon tournament for the first time.
The Tigers started tournament play on Saturday with a 66-40 win over Glenwood. They beat Metro 62-34 on Tuesday.
Edwardsville will be back in action on Nov. 30 at Collinsville in its Southwestern Conference opener.
WRESTLING
Granite City 45, East St. Louis 21
Granite City 48, Mount Zion 26
Granite City 41, Cahokia 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo/Brownstown 62, Father McGivney 27
St. Louis College Prep 42, EA-WR 39
MVCHA HOCKEY
Columbia 4, Alton 3