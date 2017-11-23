LOCAL ROUNDUP: Edwardsville girls go 4-0 at O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic

The Edwardsville girls basketball team finished 4-0 in the O'Fallon Tip-Off Classic after winning a pair of games on Wednesday.

The Tigers beat Hazelwood Central 69-38 in the morning and McCluer North 59-23 in their final game. Edwardsville played in the O'Fallon tournament for the first time.

The Tigers started tournament play on Saturday with a 66-40 win over Glenwood. They beat Metro 62-34 on Tuesday.

Edwardsville will be back in action on Nov. 30 at Collinsville in its Southwestern Conference opener.

WRESTLING

Granite City 45, East St. Louis 21

Granite City 48, Mount Zion 26

Granite City 41, Cahokia 37

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Elmo/Brownstown 62, Father McGivney 27

St. Louis College Prep 42, EA-WR 39

MVCHA HOCKEY

Columbia 4, Alton 3