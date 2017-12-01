LOCAL ROUNDUP: Edwardsville knocks off Vianney on the ice

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

The Edwardsville Mid-States hockey team celebrated its first win in almost three weeks after knocking off the Vianney Griffins 2-1 on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Senior Trevor Dailey and sophomore Mark Tucker each scored a goal and senior goaltender Matt Griffin finished with 38 saves for the Tigers, who improved to 3-5-1.

Edwardsville hadn't won a game since Nov. 10, when it beat Lindbergh 2-0. The Tigers were 0-4-1 in their last five games before Thursday.

EHS, which qualified for the Challenge Cup semifinals last year, started its season on Nov. 2 with a 7-0 win over Fort Zumwalt South.

The Tigers' next game will be on Dec. 7 against Francis Howell Central at East Alton Ice Arena.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 76, Waterloo 23

Marquette Catholic 75, Brussels 21

Edwardsville 75, Collinsville 31

Father McGivney 53, Ramsey 21

Bunker Hill 59, Roxana 53 (OT)

East St. Louis 59, Alton 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lutheran North 77, Metro East Lutheran 69

WRESTLING

Alton 60, East St. Louis 12

Edwardsville 39, Collinsville 23

Granite City 42, O'Fallon 30

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 25.5, Belleville East 14.5

Marquette Catholic 38.5, Metro East Lutheran 1.5

GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 32, Metro East Lutheran 8

Belleville East 37, Alton 3

MVCHA HOCKEY

Triad 6, EA-WR 3