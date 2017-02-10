LOCAL ROUNDUP: Edwardsville boys' swimmers win Southern Illinois meet

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville's McLain Oertle competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Southern Illinois Championships at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

BOYS' SWIMMING

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS CHAMPIONSHIPS – The Edwardsville Tigers had a dominant performance in the Southern Illinois Championships on Thursday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, winning the meet with 1,122 points.

Triad and Highland were the other teams that competed in the meet and they each scored 37 points.

Edwardsville won nine of 11 events at the swimming meet. Brian Baggette, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Thursday, won the 500-yard freestyle and was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that included Benny Benson, Spencer Sholl and Tyler Morris.

Morris placed first in the 50 freestyle, Benson came out on top in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke and Noah May finished first in the 100 backstroke.

Mark Schoolman won the diving competition unopposed and the Tigers placed first in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle relays.

Edwardsville will compete in the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 18.

MID-STATES HOCKEY.

EDWARDSVILLE 7, FORT ZUMWALT WEST 1 – The Tigers' first Mid-States postseason is off to a flying start.

Edwardsville advances to the Mid-States Challenge Cup quarterfinals after beating the Jaguars on Thursday in the final game of preliminary round play at Queeny Park.

The Tigers (18-5-1) won all three games in preliminary round play and will play the Marquette (Mo.) Mustangs in the best-of-three quarterfinal round that starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Queeny Park.

Tyler Schaeffer scored two goals and Stanley Lucas, Carson Lewis, Lucas Tucker, Sam Gibbons and John Paul Krekovich each had a goal for Edwardsville, which also beat CBC and Kirkwood in the preliminaries.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, FREEBURG/WATERLOO 0 – After getting a first-round bye, the Tigers started their MVCHA postseason with a shutout victory over the Raging Bulldogs on Thursday in game one of the best of three 2A semifinals at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Tigers, the five-time defending MVCHA champions, improved to 16-4-2. Edwardsville lost to Freeburg/Waterloo twice during the regular season.

Jordan Crow scored two goals and Collin Salter had a goal for the Tigers, who are seeded first in 2A.

Game two is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. At Granite City Ice Rink.

BELLEVILLE 2, ALTON 1 – Connor Neely scored the Redbirds' lone goal in their loss to Belleville in game one of the best of three 1A semifnal series on Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Terrance Puribhat scored both goals for Belleville. He scored the game-winning goal with 7:24 left in the third.

Alton, which ended its regular season on Jan. 26 with a win over Belleville, dropped to 7-15-3.

Game two is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

TRIAD 9, GRANITE CITY 3 – Brenden Colvin scored a pair of goals, but his effort wasn't enough to help the Warriors beat the Knights in game one of the best of three 1A semifinal series on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Granite City, which drew a first-round bye, dropped to 8-11-3.

Game two is 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 55, GRANITE CITY 29 – The Warriors ended their regular season on Thursday with a road loss to the Lancers.

Granite City lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 9-14 overall and 2-12 in Southwestern Conference play. Belleville East improved to 19-9 and completed the season series sweep over the Warriors.

Granite City will play Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game of the Class 4A Collinsville Regional. The winner of that game will play Belleville East on Tuesday in the semifinals.