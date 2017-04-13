LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS 3rd, Alton 7th at Tiger Relays

The Edwardsville Tigers won a pair of distance events at the Edwardsville Tiger Relays on Wednesday.

Edwardsville placed first in the 3,200-meter relay in 9:46.27 and the 4,000-meter distance medley relay in 12:59.10. Victoria Vegher, Jaycie Hudson, Abby Korak and Elise Krone compete in the 4x800 and Hudson, Korak, Melissa Spencer and Katherine Bobinski-Boyd made up the distance medley relay.

But the efforts didn't help the Tigers win their first meet title since 2013. Edwardsville placed third out of 11 teams with 78 points.

East St. Louis won the meet with 114.5 points and O'Fallon placed second with 90.

Alton finished seventh with 46 points. Katie Mans won her fifth high jump title of the season after placing first in the event in 5-4. She cleared a 5-4 for the fourth time this season.

Both Edwardsville and Alton will be competing in meets on Friday. The Tigers are competing in the O'Fallon Invitational and the Redbirds will be at the Jersey Invitational. Both meets start at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 5, Jersey 1

Roxana 5, Calhoun 4

EA-WR 6, Carlinville 2

Metro East Lutheran 4, Mount Olive 0

SOFTBALL

Alton 9, Carrollton 8

Granite City 12, Althoff 6

Jersey 22, Civic Memorial 10

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East def. Granite City 2-0