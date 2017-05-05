LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS boys spikers beat Granite City, improve to 20-7

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Edwardsville boys volleyball team celebrates a point against Metro East Lutheran on Wednesday. The Tigers beat Granite City on Thursday to improve to 20-7.

Just 24 hours after coming from behind to beat their backyard rival Metro East Lutheran, the Edwardsville Tigers boys' volleyball team celebrated another Southwestern Conference victory on Thursday.

The Tigers improved to 20-7 overall and 9-0 in Southwestern Conference play with a 25-17, 25-17 win over the Granite City Warriors at Lincoln Middle School. The match was moved to Lincoln due to a scheduling conflict at EHS' Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

Edwardsville reached the 20-win mark for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Tigers surpassed last year's win total of 18 after beating MELHS 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Edwardsville also completed the season series sweep over the Warriors. The Tigers beat Granite City 25-13, 25-16 in the last meeting on April 4.

Jack Grimm had seven kills and Ben Lombardi had 20 assists for EHS, which will return to action at 6 p.m. Monday with a home match against Vianney.

The Warriors, who were coming off a win over East St. Louis on Tuesday, dropped to 3-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play. They have a road match against Ritenour on 5:30 p.m. Monday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Alton def. East St. Louis, 2-0

GIRLS SOCCER

Father McGivney 5, Metro East Lutheran 0