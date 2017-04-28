LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS boys tennis beats Belleville East, improves to 4-0 in SWC

The Edwardsville boys tennis team remained undefeated in Southwestern Conference play after beating the Belleville East Lancers 7-2 on Thursday at EHS.

The Tigers improved to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play. They have two league matches remaining – O'Fallon on May 3 and Belleville West on May 9 – and both are on the road.

Edwardsville is scheduled to compete in the Pitchford Invite in the Chicago suburbs over the weekend. The team was scheduled to compete in the Tiger Duals Tournament over the weekend, but that event has been cancelled.

The Tigers won four of the six singles flights. Alex Gray defeated Christian Cowulich 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, Erik Weiler knocked off Ethan Pickard 6-2, 6-2 in No. 3, Seth Lipe beat Carter Baldus 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 and Ben Bequette won 6-3, 6-3 over Jacob McQueen in No. 6.

Edwardsville won all three doubles flights in two sets. The doubles teams were Zack Trimpe and Gray (No. 1), Weiler and Lipe (No. 2) and Bequette and Logan Purcell (No. 3).

Trimpe and Purcell lost their singles matches in two sets.

The Tigers won their fifth straight match.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 4, Gibault 3

Edwardsville 15, Collinsville 4

Granite City 24, East St. Louis 3

Gillespie 8, EA-WR 6

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 14, Collinsville 0

Gillespie 7, EA-WR 0

O'Fallon 8, Alton 4

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Belleville East 23-25, 25-20, 25-20