LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS boys tennis squad pulls off a pair of wins

The Edwardsville boys tennis team celebrated senior day on Thursday with a pair of victories over Civic Memorial and Collinsville at the EHS tennis courts.

The Tigers improved to 10-4 with an 8-2 win over the Eagles and a 9-0 victory over the Kahoks. They will compete in two tournaments this weekend – the Belleville East Invitational and the MICDS Tournament of Champions.

“The kids played well on senior night,” EHS coach Dave Lipe said. “It's a challenge to split the squad and come out with two wins, but we feel it's important to give the kids experience.”

Against CM, Erik Weiler, Ben Bequette, Jason Pan, Logan Kuhns, Brooks Theman, Michael Lane won singles matches and the No. 1 doubles team of Weiler and Bequette and the No. 2 doubles squad of Pan and Kuhns picked up victories.

For the Eagles, Dakota Klocke picked up a win in No. 6 singles, beating Michael Lane 3-6, 7-6, 11-9. Klocke and Clark Sasak won in No. 3 doubles, defeating Lane and Tanner Pieri 8-6.

Against Collinsville, Zach Trimpe, Alex Gray, Seth Lipe, Logan Pursell, Nick Hobin and Bryson Brown won in single matches. Edwardsville won all of its doubles matches.

BASEBALL

Alton 8, Mount Zion 1

Civic Memorial 8, Waterloo 7

Marquette Catholic 11, Hillsboro 1

Staunton 10, Roxana 2

SOFTBALL

Alton 16, Cahokia 0

Marquette Catholic 3, Hillsboro 0

Edwardsville 23, East St. Louis 0

Staunton 15, Roxana 9

Waterloo 16, Civic Memorial 11

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana 4, Father McGivney 0

Marquette 7, EA-WR 0

BOYS TENNIS

Chaminade 7, Alton 2