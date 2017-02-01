LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS, CM, Roxana boys celebrate victories

EDWARDSVILLE 86, GATEWAY TECH 52 -- Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo is now two wins away from the 700-win career mark after his team cruised to a victory over the Jaguars on Tuesday at home.

Waldo, who has coached the Edwardsville program since 1988, now has 698 wins.

The Tigers had five players in double figures against Gateway Tech. Caleb Strohmeier finished with 20 points, Jack Marinko had 19, Mark Smith scored 17, Oliver Stephen had 14 and A.J. Epenesa added 10.

Edwardsville hit 12 three-pointers. Marinko and Stephen each hit four treys and Strohmeier nailed three.

The Tigers won their 15th straight game and improved to 19-1. They can pick up win No. 20 on Friday, when they travel to East St. Louis to play the Flyers.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 73, COLUMBIA 42 -- David Lane scored 21 points and Jaquan Adams added 19 to lead CM to a home win over Columbia in the battle of the Eagles on Tuesday.

The CM Eagles won their third straight game and improved to 16-7 with six regular season games left. They will play a Mississippi Valley Conference game against Jersey at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

CM also clinched a winning record with the victory over Columbia, guaranteeing the Bethalto school its fourth straight winning season.

ROXANA 51, GILLESPIE 44 -- The Shells improved to 11-13 overall and 4-2 in South Central Conference play with a home victory over the Miners on Tuesday.

Zach Golenor finished with 18 points and Cody McMillen added 15 for Roxana, which won its second straight game and will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Lebanon.

SOUTHWESTERN 64, EA-WR 39 -- The Oilers dropped to 5-17 with a road loss to the Piasa Birds on Tuesday.

EA-WR is 3-8 against South Central Conference opponents this season. It will play another South Central Conference game on Feb. 17, when it plays at Greenville in its regular season finale.

The Oilers’ next game will at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brussels.

WATERLOO 77, GRANITE CITY 58 -- The Warriors remain winless after falling to the Bulldogs on Tuesday at Waterloo.

Granite City is 0-16 with eight regular season games remaining. It will play a home game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Collinsville.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 50, ALTON 37 -- The Redbirds dropped to 3-20 overall and 0-12 in Southwestern Conference play after losing to the Kahoks on Tuesday at home.

Alton plays another home game at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Belleville West. It will be the last home game for seniors Kenya Burnett, Ayonna Clanton and Alexia Rodgers.