LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS girls golfers win triangular, improve to 8-0

The Edwardsville girls golf team remained undefeated in dual-match play after beating Marquette Catholic and Triad on Wednesday at Oak Brook Golf Club.
The Tigers improved to 8-0 after shooting a four-player score of 173 to top the Explorers and Knights. Marquette finished with a 184 and Triad shot a 226.
Edwardsville senior Addasyn Zeller shot a two-over-38 to earn medalist honors. Meara Schaefer fired a 44, Jessica Benson finished with a 45 and Sydney Sahuri had a 46 for the Tigers, who return to action in the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge at the Landings at Spirit Golf Club in Chesterfield.
Marquette will compete against Carrollton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.
BOYS SOCCER
Jacksonville 1, Marquette Catholic 0
Hillsboro 3, Roxana 0
GIRLS GOLF
Belleville East 172, Alton 175
GIRLS TENNIS
Belleville East 9, Alton 0
Jersey 5, Civic Memorial 4
Quincy Notre Dame 7, Marquette Catholic 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gibault def. Metro East Lutheran 25-17, 18-25, 25-20