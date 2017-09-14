LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS girls golfers win triangular, improve to 8-0

The Edwardsville girls golf team remained undefeated in dual-match play after beating Marquette Catholic and Triad on Wednesday at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Tigers improved to 8-0 after shooting a four-player score of 173 to top the Explorers and Knights. Marquette finished with a 184 and Triad shot a 226.

Edwardsville senior Addasyn Zeller shot a two-over-38 to earn medalist honors. Meara Schaefer fired a 44, Jessica Benson finished with a 45 and Sydney Sahuri had a 46 for the Tigers, who return to action in the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge at the Landings at Spirit Golf Club in Chesterfield.

Marquette will compete against Carrollton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

BOYS SOCCER

Jacksonville 1, Marquette Catholic 0

Hillsboro 3, Roxana 0

GIRLS GOLF

Belleville East 172, Alton 175

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville East 9, Alton 0

Jersey 5, Civic Memorial 4

Quincy Notre Dame 7, Marquette Catholic 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Gibault def. Metro East Lutheran 25-17, 18-25, 25-20