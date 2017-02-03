LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS girls' hoopsters clinch SWC crown

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 65, EAST ST. LOUIS 52 -- The Tigers clinched their eighth straight Southwestern Conference title after beating the Flyers on Thursday at home.

Edwardsville improved to 24-0 and 12-0 in conference play with two regular season games left. It plays at O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Tigers beat the Flyers for the third time this season. They beat East St. Louis in the championship game of the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 26 and again on Jan. 3.

Kate Martin scored 21 points, Makenzie Silvey finished with 15 and Rachel Pranger added 13 for the third-ranked Tigers, who wrap up their home season next Thursday against Alton.

Edwardsville has a three-game lead over O’Fallon in the conference standings.

ROXANA 44, DUPO 15 -- The Shells wrapped up their regular season on Thursday by cruising past the Tigers at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

Roxana improved to 9-15, matching its win total from last season. The Shells also won their second straight game.

Roxana’s next game will be in the Class 3A Roxana Regional in two weeks. The Shells earned the No. 11 seed in sub-sectional B of the Waterloo Sectional and will find out their opponent this afternoon. Pairings will be announced on ihsa.org.

Seniors Abby Palen, Taylor Antoine and Amber Johnson played their last regular season home game for Roxana on Thursday. Palen scored 11 points, Antoine finished with six and Johnson had two.

Emma Lucas scored 12 to lead the Shells, who led 14-5 at halftime.

COLLINSVILLE 59, GRANITE CITY 51 -- The Warriors fell to 9-12 overall and 2-10 in Southwestern Conference play with a road loss to the Kahoks.

Granite City led 15-11 after the first quarter before Collinsville rallied to outscore the Warriors 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 29-22 halftime lead it would relinquish.

The Warriors have two regular season games remaining. They play East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. It will be the final home game for Addaya Moore, Robyn Pointer, Haley Crider and Akila Fultz.

LITCHFIELD 47, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 41 -- Peyton Kline scored 12 points with four 3-pointers, but her effort wasn’t enough for the Explorers to beat the Purple Panthers in their regular season finale at Marquette Catholic High School on Thursday.

Marquette ended its regular season at 14-11 and will play Dupo at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a first-round game of the Class 2A Althoff Regional.

Litchfield, ranked No. 10 in the Class 3A state poll, snapped the Explorers’ four-game winning streak.

GREENVILLE 55, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 21 -- The Knights dropped to 8-15 after losing to the Comets in their last road game of the season.

The 21 points tied a season-low for MELHS. The Edwardsville school scored 21 points in its loss to Lebanon in the first round of Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

The Knights will play Springfield Lutheran at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in their final regular season home game. Seniors Ashlee Robinson, Emma Eberhart, Macenzie Lang, Katherine Lange and Courtney Fenelon will play their last home contest at MELHS.

STAUNTON 48, FATHER MCGIVNEY 27 -- Madison Webb scored a season-high 17 points to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Bulldogs in their regular season finale on Thursday at Staunton.

Father McGivney finished its first regular season at 7-16 and will play Bunker Hill at 7 p.m. Monday in a first-round game of the Class 1A Madison Regional. The Griffins lost twice to the Minutemaids this season.

BRUSSELS 73, EA-WR 29 -- The Oilers finished their regular season at 2-24 after losing to the Raiders on Thursday at home.

EA-WR lost its last 18 games and will play Wesclin at 6 p.m. Monday in a first-round game of the Class 2A Althoff Regional.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 3, HIGHLAND 1 -- Tanner St. Peters scored two goals and Bryce Simon added a goal to lead the Redbirds to a win over the Bulldogs in game one of the best-of-three 1A first-round series on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Simon, Jack Sumner and Mark Vitali each had an assist for Alton, which won its third straight game and improved to 6-13-3.

The Redbirds and Bulldogs will square off in game two at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Granite City. A win by the Redbirds will send them to the second round against Belleville.

O’FALLON 7, BETHALTO 4 -- Joseph Watson, Anthony Russo, Jayden Kahl and Konnar Loewen each scored a goal for the Eagles in their loss to the Panthers in the first game of the 2A first-round series at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Eagles dropped their seventh straight game and are now 10-10-2.

Bethalto and O’Fallon will square off at 10:05 p.m. Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

EA-WR 31, ROXANA 9 -- Megan Huebener bowled a 406, including a 179 in the second game, to lead the Oilers to a victory over the Shells in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday at Airport Bowl.

EA-WR outshot Roxana 1,629-1,711. The Oilers outshot the Shells 605-540 in the second game.

Taylor Campbell bowled a 388, including a 153 in the second game, to lead Roxana, which finished its dual-match season at 3-12-1.

Both the Oilers and Shells will compete in the Triad Regional at 9 a.m. Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.