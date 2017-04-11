LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS' girls' soccer knocks off Triad

The Edwardsville Tigers' girls' soccer team was determined not to lose to the Triad Knights again when they squared off on Monday at Triad.

The Tigers got goals from Hannah Bielecke, Danielle Greathouse and Taylor Hansen as they beat the Knights 3-1 to improve to 6-3-2. All of the goals were scored in the first half.

EHS lost to Triad 1-0 in penalty kicks in the Adidas Division championship match of the Metro Cup at EHS on March 18. The Tigers beat Marquette Catholic and Rochester before losing to the Knights.

Edwardsville picked up its first road win of the season after beating Triad on Monday. The squad will return home at 6:30 tonight against Althoff.

Bielecke, Greathouse and Hansen all scored their first goals of the season. The three goals tied a season-high that was set against Marquette in their season opener on March 13.

SOFTBALL

Alton 5, Brussels 1

EA-WR 2, Collinsville 1

Freeburg 8, Roxana 4

GIRLS' SOCCER

Alton 4, Belleville East 1

Roxana 5, Gillespie 0

Carlinville 6, EA-WR 0

Waterloo 5, Civic Memorial 2

BASEBALL

Mascoutah 7, Civic Memorial 4

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Gibault def. Alton 14-25, 25-16, 25-18