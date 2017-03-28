LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS girls' soccer team shuts out Cor Jesu

Ashlin West and Abigail Crabtree each scored a goal to lift the Edwardsville girls' soccer team to a 2-0 victory over the Cor Jesu Chargers on Monday.

The Tigers snapped a two-match losing streak and improved to 3-2. They beat Marquette Catholic and Rochester in the first two rounds of the Metro Cup Tournament before losing back-to-back matches to Triad in the Metro Cup championship match and to Collinsville in their Southwestern Conference opener.

Edwardsville recorded its fourth shutout of the season. Goalkeeper Regan Windau finished with four saves against Cor Jesu, which was playing its first match of the season.

West scored her first goal of the season in the first half and Crabtree scored her team-leading third goal of the season in the second.

The Tigers will play at Belleville West at 6:30 tonight in a Southwestern Conference match.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Mehlville def. Metro East Lutheran 16-25, 25-11, 25-23