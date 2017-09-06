LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS netters pick up a pair of SWC wins

The Edwardsville Tigers opened their Southwestern Conference season on Tuesday with victories over the Alton Redbirds and the East St. Louis Flyers at Alton High School.

The Tigers cruised to a 9-0 win over the Redbirds and knocked off the Flyers 8-0.

Against Alton, Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Maddie Schreiber, Abby Cimarolli, Claire Trimpe and Annie McGinnis won singles matches. The doubles teams of Desse/Cimarolli, Schreiber/Trimpe and Karibian/McGinnis picked up victories. EHS won all of its flights in two sets.

Against East St. Louis, Maren Heidt, Aubrey Wagner, Kasey Schroder, Myah Chenault, Emma Herman and Eileen Pan won singles matches and the doubles teams of Wagner/Schroder and Chenault/Heidt picked up wins.

The Tigers, who improved to 7-4 with the two wins, are the defending conference champions. Last year, they finished 7-0 in dual-match play and won the league tournament.

Alton (2-2) also opened its conference season on Tuesday. Last year, the Redbirds finished 3-4 in conference play.

BOYS SOCCER

Roxana 5, Metro East Lutheran 2

Father McGivney 5, Staunton 2

Belleville East 3, Alton 1

Belleville West 2, Granite City 0

Hillsboro 6, EA-WR 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Roxana def. Bunker Hill 25-21, 25-19

Metro East Lutheran def. Nokomis 25-15, 27-25

Father McGivney def. Christ Our Savior Lutheran 25-13, 25-19

Hillsboro def. Marquette Catholic 25-18, 23-25, 25-23

Litchfield def. EAWR 18-25, 25-21, 25-12

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 7, McCluer North 2

Metro East Lutheran 7, EA-WR 2

Belleville West 9, Granite City 0

Collinsville 6, Civic Memorial 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Rosati-Kain 9, Edwardsville 1

Marquette (Mo.) 6, Marquette Catholic 0

CROSS COUNTRY

SOUTHWESTERN QUAD MEET – The Civic Memorial boys cross country team won the Southwestern Quad meet with 19 points on Tuesday at Schneider Park in Brighton.

Cole Callies, Parker Borth and Mark Eldridge of CM finished in the top three in the meet. Colton Hyman was sixth and Nick Ritchey came in seventh.

The CM girls finished second to Staunton. Zoey Lewis led the Eagles with a fifth-place finish.

Staunton, Southwestern and Carrollton were the other teams in the meet