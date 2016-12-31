LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS girls win title at Oswego East

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 49, OSWEGO EAST 47 -- The Tigers captured the Oswego East Tournament championship by edging the host team in overtime in the finals on Friday.

EHS improved to 13-0 and will return to action on Tuesday at East St. Louis.

Makenzie Silvey finished with 19 points and earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors. Rachel Pranger, who scored 10 points, and Kate Martin were named to the all-tournament team.

The Tigers won their second tournament championship this season. They also came out on top in the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament last month.

Edwardsville defeated Joliet Central, Metea Valley and Queen of Peace in their first three rounds.

QUINCY 44, ALTON 20 -- The Redbirds finished eighth with an 0-3 record at the State Farm Holiday Classic at Jefferson City, Mo., after losing to the Blue Devils in the seventh-place game.

Alton dropped to 1-12 and will play at Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

WRESTLING

LINCOLN TOURNAMENT -- Roxana senior Brett Nyswonger won a heavyweight championship at the Lincoln Tournament on Friday, beating Matthew Dade of Quincy 4-0 in the title match.

Nyswonger, who improved to 19-0, was the only champion for Roxana, which placed 14th out of 23 teams with 70 points.

Alex Maguire placed second at 138 after losing 6-4 to Carbondale’s Will Meador in the championship match. Michael Cherry finished sixth at 145 and Cody Cherry was seventh at 106.

The Shells will wrestle a quadrangular match against Belleville East, Vandalia and Mascoutah at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

O’FALLON 39, ALTON 30 -- There were no last-minute heroics for the Redbirds against the Panthers in a fifth-place semifinal game on Friday at the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

Alton dropped to 6-4 with a loss to O’Fallon. It will return on Jan. 6 at Belleville West.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr., who scored the game-winning basket with eight seconds left in the Redbirds’ 55-54 win over O’Fallon on Dec. 6, finished with 10 points.

OAKVILLE 44, GRANITE CITY 25 -- The Warriors finished 0-4 in the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville after losing to the Tigers on Friday.

Marquis Shaw scored nine points for Granite City, which dropped to 0-13 and will play its next game on Jan. 13 at Belleville East.

Oakville stormed to an 8-0 lead after the first quarter. The Warriors got within 17-13 in the third quarter, but that as close as they would get the rest of the contest.

Granite City lost games to Quincy, Hazelwood East and Riverview Gardens at the Collinsville tournament.

HIGHLAND 50, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 42 -- The Knights finished 0-5 in the Mater Dei Tournament after losing to the Bulldogs on Friday.

MELHS dropped to 4-11 and has lost 10 straight games. Its next game is on Jan. 10 at Staunton.

Noah Coddington led the Knights with 13 points.

BOYS’ BOWLING

O’FALLON PANTHER TEAM CHALLENGE -- Alton placed eighth out of 40 teams with a 5,588 in O’Fallon Panther Team Challenge on Friday at St. Clair Bowl.

“The boys did great and worked together as a team,” Alton coach Dave Meyer said. “These boys have shown much improvement the last couple of weeks showing they have what it takes to compete.”

Alton was in ninth with a 2,688 after three games. The Redbirds then bowled 16 Baker-style games and finished with a 2,900.

Civic Memorial was 12th with a 5,438, Edwardsville was 23rd with a 4,994, Granite City finished 31st with a 4,776, Roxana placed 33rd with a 4,612 and the Alton JV team was 37th with a 4,411..

Hononegah Purple won the tournament with a 6,153.