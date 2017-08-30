LOCAL ROUNDUP: EHS kickers go to 2-0 in SWC with win over Lancers

The Edwardsville boys soccer team improved to 2-0 in Southwestern Conference play after beating the Belleville East Lancers 3-1 on Tuesday on the road.

The Tigers are now 4-0-2 overall with the win over Belleville East. They started conference play on Aug. 24 with a 4-0 win over Granite City.

Ethan Miracle, Josh Reed and Cooper Nolan each scored a goal for the Tigers, who will play another conference match on Thursday against O'Fallon at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Edwardsville was coming off an Alton Round Robin Tournament championship over the weekend after going 3-0.

Last year, the Tigers finished 4-0-2 in league play, but placed second to Collinsville in the standings.

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 8, Lebanon 0

Father McGivney 4, Wesclin 2

Metro East Lutheran 6, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 1

Staunton 5, Civic Memorial 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic def. Litchfield 25-18, 25-19

Roxana def. Hillsboro 25-14, 25-20

Fort Zumwalt South def. Alton 25-14, 25-13

Carlyle def. Father McGivney 25-20, 25-15

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 9, EA-WR 0

Alton 6, Jersey 3

Triad 9, Granite City 0

GIRLS GOLF

Pana 209, Greenville 209, Roxana 234 (Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack earned medalist honors with a 37).

Belleville West 207, Granite City 213

BOYS GOLF

Waterloo 171, Gibault 194, Metro East Lutheran 249

CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET – Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey earned her second medal in four days after placing eighth with a 21:58.40 in the Carlinville Early Meet on Tuesday.

Vickrey finished 21st at the First to the Finish Invitational on Saturday at SIUE to start her sophomore season.

Also for Marquette, freshman Madelyn Smith placed 13th with a 22:46.11